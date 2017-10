BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Paramedics transported a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Mack McKisson, officers responded to the 1700 block of 14th Avenue North. Officers found a male victim outside of the property suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bessemer Police are still investigating this shooting.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.