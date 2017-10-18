82-year-old Dora man charged with sexual abuse of 2 girls under 12

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after they reportedly received credible information that he abused two young female victims, according to a release from the department.

After receiving the reports on August 14, detectives from the Sherriff’s Youth Services Division began an investigation and identified the suspect as William C. Christenson, 82, of Dora.

Detectives presented their findings in the investigation to a Jefferson County grand jury in September 2017. The jury returned indictments charging Christenson with Sex Abuse 1st Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12 Years Old.

Christenson was arrested on Oct. 14 in Neshoba County Mississippi, where he awaits extradition back to Jefferson County.

