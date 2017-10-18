Birmingham businesses benefiting from “Bigger” production filming downtown

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is going to be on the big screen, yet again.

The movie “Bigger” is being filmed in the area. It’s about the pioneers of bodybuilding, Ben and Joe Weider.

On Tuesday, crews were filming on 1st Ave North near Richard Arrington Junior Blvd. in downtown. They have been filming at different locations throughout the city and are expected to film for another couple weeks.

According to IMDB, the film is about Ben and Joe battling anti-Semitism and racism, as well as extreme poverty, to beat all odds to build an empire and inspire future generations. The duo also had a big impact on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.

Businesses downtown tell CBS 42 they’ve benefited from having the production in the area. The Elyton Hotel says people have stopped in to ask about the movie and they end up staying for a cocktail or for dinner.

“It’s drawn a lot of attention to the downtown area, not just the hotel, but the downtown area in general,” said Jacquese Evans.

