Birmingham councilor-elect talks plans for district 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham will usher in new city councilors next week. Some are wondering how the new leadership could impact the growth of the city.

Out of nine seats, 6 councilors were re-elected and three new councilors will join the table come next week.

It was a hard fought fight for the district two seat.

Hunter Williams beat out Kim Rafferty for the spot. Williams is now looking ahead to fix some lingering issues in the district.

Banks High School, later turned middle school, has sat empty for years. Neighbors living there tell CBS42 it’s become a giant eyesore. People living in Roebuck Springs and the South East Lake neighborhoods want the city to do something about it.

Neighbors worry about the property attracting crime and decreasing property values.

CBS42 interviewed Rafferty back in June about what’d she’d like to see done with the property, but now with Williams taking over her seat, he’s focused on getting something done.

“Banks is a big campus. There’s a lot of infrastructure there, both in terms of the building and the acreage,” Williams said. “So, I would like to see some of it opened up to the public and I would also like to see a community wishlist.”

Williams adds that he does not want to simply erase Banks’ historical significance and would like to find a way to keep that alive.

Ruffner Mountain is also at the top of Williams’ list. He tells CBS42 that Ruffner is one of the biggest gems of the city and could be the entire state.

He says Ruffner Mountain could be what Railroad Park is for the downtown area. He adds that acquiring property owned by Walter Energy could be a game changer.

“If we acquire the other half of Walter, Ruffner would become one of the largest parks in the state and southeast,” he said. “It would become somewhere that is definitely a destination.”

The Birmingham City Council Inauguration is set for October 24. The public is invited.