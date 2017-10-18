Birmingham Library needs repairs, board member says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A board member of the Birmingham Public Library’s Central Branch is speaking out repairs that need to be made.
Gwendolyn Welch, who is in her 15th year on the board, says she’s concerned about the shape the building is in.
“When I first got on this library board, it was relatively new,” she said. “It was attractive, it was beautiful, we had resources, and people like to come to places that’s attractive to them.”
But on Wednesday, she showed CBS 42 some of the current problems, including panels missing from the ceiling, escalators that are out of service and carpet that is torn.
“Our building is falling apart,” she said. “And it seems as if the city is not willing to invest in it.”
But a spokesperson from the City of Birmingham says many repairs are currently being made and sent CBS 42 the following list: