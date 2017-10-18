Birmingham Library needs repairs, board member says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A board member of the Birmingham Public Library’s Central Branch is speaking out repairs that need to be made.

Gwendolyn Welch, who is in her 15th year on the board, says she’s concerned about the shape the building is in.

“When I first got on this library board, it was relatively new,” she said. “It was attractive, it was beautiful, we had resources, and people like to come to places that’s attractive to them.”

But on Wednesday, she showed CBS 42 some of the current problems, including panels missing from the ceiling, escalators that are out of service and carpet that is torn.

“Our building is falling apart,” she said. “And it seems as if the city is not willing to invest in it.”

But a spokesperson from the City of Birmingham says many repairs are currently being made and sent CBS 42 the following list:

“Working on design to upgrade their existing phone system to VOIP internet based system, w orking on design to replace the escalators with fixed stairs.”

“Trane (Energy upgrades)– we are currently replacing lighting throughout the entire facility with LED (including the cold cathode accent lighting—work is underway), replacing plumbing fixtures, install new transformers (all of them 15 total), exterior envelope upgrades (caulking and weather-stripping), plug load management device installation, re-roofing (underway), installing HVAC controls, replacing boilers, Chiller and HVAC systems.”