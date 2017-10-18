Domestic violence victim speaks out as alleged attacker sits behind bars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) – The victim of a gruesome domestic violence attack is speaking out as her ex-boyfriend is sitting behind bars.

Shane Price was arrested on 1st Degree Kidnapping and resisting arrest for an October 10th incident that the victim, Malayla Hicks, says she was beaten and had her hair burned in an attack that lasted over 18 hours. Hicks was left with two black eyes and bruises to her face, among other injuries.

“You know, Shane, I don’t believe he should deserve to die,” Hicks said in a Facebook live video posted to her Facebook profile and used with permission. In the video, Hicks asks her friends to stop threatening the family of Shane Price.

“Just please stop harassing his mom and sister, please,” Hicks pleads in the video.

Court documents state that Shane Price started beating her at a home in Vance on October 10th and the attack continued into the next day. Hicks says Price beat her with an ax handle and burned her hair, before forcing her to go with him to a job site where she was made to lay in the back of a car under a sheet. After several attempts to escape, she was able to get out of the moving vehicle and call police.

Hicks says in the Facebook live that she’s heard that Price has been bragging about the attack to other inmates in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

“I think that’s terribly wrong, and I don’t know why he would do that especially since he said he loved me so much,” Hicks said.

Price was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Should he leave jail, he would be prohibited from contacting Hicks or going within 100 yards of her.