FBI arrests man in Shelby County as part of nationwide underage human trafficking sting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is currently in the Shelby County jail after he was arrested by the FBI as part of their Operation Cross Country XI.

The FBI announced results of the operation Wednesday; 84 juveniles were recovered across the country, including a 3-month-old child, and 120 arrests were made.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work.”

Antonio Key is charged with human trafficking in the second degree, and is being held in the Shelby County jail without bond.