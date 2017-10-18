Gadsden PD looking for leads after woman critically injured in hit and run on East Broad Street

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for information after a 39-year-old woman was run down on East Broad Street near the Padenreich Ave intersection.

Gadsden Police Sgt. John Hallman says the woman was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 16 around 12:20 a.m.; when officers arrived, they found her lying in the road with significant injuries. The vehicle had fled the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigator Sam Lowe urges any witnesses or anyone with information to call him at 256-549-4631. They are looking for leads about the suspect vehicle’s description, description of the occupants, and are actively canvassing the area for video surveillance.