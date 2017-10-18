Local shoeshine men hold on to special craft despite decline in business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From small towns to big cities, shoeshine men used to be everywhere. Many of them didn’t even have to advertise because you knew exactly where to find them.

These days, fewer and fewer people are getting their shoes waxed by a professional. Shoeshine men are considered a dying breed.

I spoke with a popular Birmingham shoeshine man who goes by the name of Esquire about his hopes for a resurgence in shoe care.

“When you do something you love, you do it for the will of God,” Esquire said. “Most people think I’m doing it. This is not me. You see, I’m a metamorphosis. This is Him doing it.”

Esquire operates two shoeshine locations in downtown Birmingham. I caught up with him at his shoeshine stand inside Regions Bank on 5th Avenue North. He also has a small shoe repair shop inside the Alabama Power Headquarters on 18th street.

Esquire says he’s been in the business for quite a while.

“I am going to tell you like Stevie Wonder told me, I asked Stevie Wonder the same thing you asked me and fell back and Stevie said ‘all my life’,” he said with a chuckle.

But for Esquire, the dramatic decline in the number of shoeshine men in America is no laughing matter. 18 years ago, there were more than 60,000 shoe shine repair shops with shoeshine men across the country, according to the National Shoe Service Institute of America. Now, there are less than 7,000.

“You see, there’s a stigma that comes with what I do,” Esquire said. “Shoeshine boy. You see, I told you the only thing I wanted to be was a man when I was a boy. I wanted to be a man.”

He’s a man who has found success shining shoes, but Esquire says everyone doesn’t understand the importance of the shoe shine.

“They got a new suit on. They go get the car washed, put Armor All on the tires, but they don’t think about the shoe shine.”

Two of Esquire’s sons are also in the business, keeping the tradition going at his shop Total Shoe Care.