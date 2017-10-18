Nick Saban gives final update before Tennessee game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite being a 35- point favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide are doing their best to avoid the outside noise entering their annual “Third Saturday in October” match-up against Tennessee.

“In games like this, it doesn’t really matter what your record is, what anybody’s saying out there about anything you’ve done to this point or haven’t done to this point,” Nick Saban said. “Players need to make sure they’re ready to play their best. It’s very important to me that everyone buys in to the principles and values of the organization and to each other.”

Saban said a lack of focus and the wrong mindset is what leads to good teams not playing to their full potential week after week.

“If you don’t have the right mindset and the right mental energy and and intensity and focus, you can’t get the right mental rep,” Saban said. “That’s when you create bad habits. That’s when you end up showing up at the game not ready to play. That’s when when you get in the game and you sort of had this arrogant attitude about how you prepared, things don’t go like you wanted to go and you get frustrated, and all of a sudden, top ten teams get beat.

“You choose all this stuff. You choose your energy. You choose how you want to practice. You choose how you get ready to play. You choose how you respect the other team…Everybody chooses it everyday.”

Alabama’s game against Tennessee kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS 42.