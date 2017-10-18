POLL: What’s the worst Halloween candy–circus peanuts or candy corn?

(WIAT) — Hi, it’s me again–the digital producer at CBS 42 who prefers chocolate over candy corn, despite our state’s reported affinity for the waxy, tri-colored cones of sugar over small, heavenly chunks of cocoa and sugar.

Today, we’re talking about the 10 worst Halloween candies. Color me NOT surprised to find that the no. 2 worst candy in a nationwide poll from candystore.com is….

CANDY CORN!

I have to agree–circus peanuts are definitely worse than candy corn.

Check out the picture below to see the top 10 worst Halloween candies, according to the candystore.com post, then scroll to the bottom to vote in our poll or click here on the CBS 42 News app.

Source: CandyStore.com.