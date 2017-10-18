Sheriff’s office: Multiple injuries at office park shooting in Maryland

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — 10:17 AM UPDATE: Maryland sheriff says 3 people were killed and 2 were injured in the shooting at a business park. Authorities are searching for a suspect.

A sheriff’s office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office’s tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

No other details were immediately released.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.