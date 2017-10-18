Steve Flowers discusses polls tying Doug Jones and Roy Moore in upcoming senate special election

By Published:

(WIAT) — With the special election for Jeff Sessions’ vacant U.S. Senate seat looming, a new poll has Doug Jones and Roy Moore dead even at 42 percent each.

The poll, conducted by Fox News, asked registered voters how they planned to vote come the election, with 11 percent declaring they were still undecided.

On Wednesday night, Steve Flowers sat with Sherri Jackson to discuss the implications the poll could have on the race, and what makes this special election so special.

Get more of his insight in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s