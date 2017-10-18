Steve Flowers discusses polls tying Doug Jones and Roy Moore in upcoming senate special election

(WIAT) — With the special election for Jeff Sessions’ vacant U.S. Senate seat looming, a new poll has Doug Jones and Roy Moore dead even at 42 percent each.

The poll, conducted by Fox News, asked registered voters how they planned to vote come the election, with 11 percent declaring they were still undecided.

On Wednesday night, Steve Flowers sat with Sherri Jackson to discuss the implications the poll could have on the race, and what makes this special election so special.

