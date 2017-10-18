Sylacauga Police searching for suspects after evening of bullets and break-ins

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Authorities are looking for two black male suspects after an evening of break-ins and bullets flying at three different residential locations.

According to police reports, the incidents happened at Coaling Road at Walnut Street, Lloyd Road, and Sara Lynn Drive.

“I heard a multitude of shots,” said 91-year-old Theron Kelley. “At least six. Very loud. So loud, I thought it was in my backyard.”

A number of neighbors reported that they had vehicle break-ins Tuesday night around 10 p.m. However, some of the homeowners actually encountered the suspects.

“My neighbors had been out to dinner celebrating a birthday,” explained Joe Clinton, who has lived in the area since the 1960’s. “They came home to find two people in their car. When the homeowner challenged the people, they came out of the car and shot 12 times at him. One of the bullets did go through his radiator.”

Clinton and his wife’s vehicle were also broken into–but Clinton said that they didn’t have anything taken.

“My car mostly has tools in it. I don’t think these kind of people are interested in working,” he said.

Other neighbors had items like cellphones or guns taken out of their vehicles. Amazingly, no one was injured in the shootings.

“It was just crimes of opportunity,” said Clinton, “and we did have an incident about two years ago with people stealing cash and other items out of cars. That’s one thing. But when shots start getting fired, that’s a game-changer to me.”