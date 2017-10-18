Traffic blocked after cattle truck crashes on Dead Man’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic has been significantly slowed on a Birmingham interstate after a cattle truck crashed, killing some of the animals onboard, according to Captain Watson with Birmingham Fire.

The crash took place on I-20 West where it merges with I-59 South, an area commonly known as Dead Man’s Curve. The driver was transported to UAB Hospital to be checked out, according to Watson.

The truck was carrying between 45 and 140 cattle, some of which perished in the crash. People are on their way to take the surviving cattle from Jemison, according to Watson.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.