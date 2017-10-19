ADPH investigating confirmed case of student with TB at Troy University campus

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating a case of pulmonary tuberculosis in a Troy University student.

The ADPH says the student is enrolled on the main Troy campus, and that they are working with the university to quickly screen students and employees.

“We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer, Disease Control and Prevention said. “As with any identified case of tuberculosis in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures.”

On Wednesday, the ADPH and university officials began identifying students taking classes, along with faculty and staff, who may have had close contact with the students. According to the ADPH, “close contact” is defined generally as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment. Those who were in contact with the individual have been notified and testing begins Thursday.

The Health Department recommends that only those who were in close contact with the student need to be tested.

Troy University shared the following statement with their campus:

The Troy Campus student diagnosed with tuberculosis is receiving treatment under the direction of ADPH and has been directed to remain at home. The University community and ADPH are working to ensure that the student receives the necessary support and treatment.

Tuberculosis is a treatable and preventable disease. It is transmissible only through “close contact” with an infected individual for a prolonged period of time. According to the ADPH, close contact is defined as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment.

Troy University officials are working closely with ADPH to ensure anyone who has had close contact with the affected individual is identified and tested for TB. This includes students in the same classes, faculty and staff.

Only individuals identified as having had close contact with the affected student are required to be tested. These people will be contacted soon by University officials. Anyone who is not contacted but is concerned about potential exposure is urged to contact the student health center or a personal physician for information and/or testing.

For additional information, contact Pam Barrett, director of the Alabama Department of Public Health Tuberculosis Control Division, at (334) 206-6228 or (334) 467-8208.