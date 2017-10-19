Birmingham improves on LGBTQ inclusion index

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham is one of the most improved cities in the nation in the 2017 Municipal Equality Index, a rating system for LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law and policy.

Leaders form the Human Rights Campaign joined state and local leaders to announce that Thursday outside Birmingham’s City Hall. The Magic City earned a score of 83 out of 100 this year after scoring just 12 last year. It’s the highest score of any city in Alabama. One of the primary reasons for the improvement is the city’s adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance.

“This is a huge step forward for all Birmingham citizens, but especially for LGBTQ Alabamians,” Eva Kendrick, Alabama State Director of the Human Rights Campaign, said.

For the city, it also sends a message to businesses that might consider locating in Birmingham.

“Some of the benefits to passing an ordinance like this is to No. 1 protect the citizens in our city,” city council president Jonathan Austin said. “But also to let businesses know that Birmingham is an inclusive city, we’re welcoming to all individuals, and we’re going to protect everyone.”

State representative Merika Coleman said the ordinance sets an example that other Alabama cities can follow.