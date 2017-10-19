Birmingham PD investigating after man dies in fatal stabbing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 2300 block of 7th Place NW around 11 p.m. on a call of a stabbing. Officers found the victim, 35-year-old Tyroski McCall, lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds.

McCall was transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where he later died.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, McCall lived at the location with his sister and father. Detectives learned that the victim’s sister had a protection order against the suspect concerning their three children.

The suspect allegedly came to the residence to talk to the victim’s sister and said he would not leave until she came out to speak to him. The sister spoke to the suspect at his car, but he became confrontational when she went back inside her apartment. The victim was leaving the location when he saw what was happening. According to detectives, the victim grabbed a piece of bed railing and went to confront the suspect.

Witnesses on the scene told police that the victim approached the suspect’s vehicle as he was leaving. The suspect got out of the vehicle and got into an altercation with McCall. Witnesses say McCall struck the suspect with the bed railing and the suspect stabbed him. The victim dropped the railing as if the fight was over, but witnesses say the suspect continued to stab him.

The suspect fled the scene in his car, which was later recovered by Tarrant Police.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.