BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police tell us an officer has been involved in a shooting while responding to a domestic call.

The scene is in the 400 block of Dalton Drive near the east precinct.

The State Bureau of Investigation says they are headed to the scene; but they are not sure if the case will be turned over to them.

Right now: officer involved shooting, 400 block@Dalton Dr., originated as a domestic violence call. More to come. — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) October 19, 2017

