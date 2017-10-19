Brittany Nicole Harper sentenced in Florida to 20 years for role in multistate crime spree

By Published: Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced in Florida to 20 years in prison for part of a string of crimes in multiple states.

Florida Panhandle prosecutors say in a news release that 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Harper was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to robbery, home invasion and other charges.

RELATED | Family reportedly held hostage by modern day “Bonnie and Clyde” recall incident

Authorities say Harper was involved in crimes that span four states, including Alabama. They ended Feb. 5, 2016, when Harper’s boyfriend, Blake Fitzgerald, was killed during a shootout with police in Milton, Florida.

Authorities say the couple stole a Cadillac during a test drive in Missouri, later carjacked victims at gunpoint in Alabama and Georgia and also were involved in a home invasion.

Instead of going directly to a Florida prison, Harper will be transferred to face charges in the other states.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s