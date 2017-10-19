Children’s musical toys recalled due to choking hazard

Several brands of children’s wind-up musical toys are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

The recall from Kids Preferred involves involves Carter’s®, Child of Mine®, Guess How Much I Love You® and Just One You® brands of wind-up musical plush toys.

The toys have a metal wind-up mechanism that can be turned to play music. They were sold in variety of animal characters and colors. The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label. Click here for the complete list of affected products.

The metal post and/or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Six reports of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy have been made, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the toys should immediately stop using them, take them away from young children, and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.

Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.