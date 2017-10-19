Colorado pizza shop removes signs after complaints

DURANGO, Colo. (KXRM) – According to the Associated Press, a Durango, Colorado pizza shop has agreed to take down what some are calling offensive bathroom signs.

HomeSlice Pizza says that the signs have been up for years at one of its locations, but a recent photo on social media has brought a lot of negative attention to the restaurant.

While the owners say that the signs “are not offensive or promote sexual assault”, as their critics have said, comments by locals and others say otherwise, and called for the signs to be removed.

HomeSlice Pizza says they are taking down the signs to prevent backlash to their employees, and that they will auction one off and donate the proceeds.