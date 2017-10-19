Domestic violence vigil held for victims in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Candlelight flooded Birmingham’s Linn Park as dozens gathered to remember 14 people killed in the past year in domestic violence incidents. The event was hosted by the YWCA of Central Alabama.

“it is definitely empowering to see people come together, and you know, I’m here also for the people who lost their lives to domestic violence. I’m just so fortunate that I did leave in time,” said Cheryl McWhorter, a survivor of domestic violence and gospel artist.

Leading the event was Annetta Nunn, the former Birmingham Police Chief who now serves as Community Outreach Coordinator for the YWCA.

“We can help them understand the warning signs so that if they’re in that type of relationship, they can know that help is availible and they don’t have to suffer in silence,” Nunn said.

1 of every 4 women and 1 of every 7 men has been a victim of domestic violence. Nunn wants to remind everyone that help is always available.

“We have to influence people at an early age that domestic violence is wrong, even if they have grown up in an abusive household. We have to let them know that they don’t have to turn out that way- that help is available,” she added.

The YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 205-322-HURT(4878).