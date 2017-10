BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are working to clear a two-car wreck on Interstate 59 southbound at the I-459 interchange.

According to Sergeant Cortice Miles, the ramp at Academy Drive, exit 106, has been closed down. Drivers are asked to exit at the 110 or 112 exits if possible. Police are asking drivers to expect heavy traffic delays.

Police are working this as a fatal accident.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.