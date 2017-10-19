Former UA football player arrested for domestic violence assault

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A former football player for the University of Alabama has been arrested for a domestic violence assault.

Donnie Ray Lewis was arrested by Tuscaloosa Police on Thursday, October 19th.

UA Football coach Nick Saban released a statement on Thursday on Lee’s arrest:

“Donnie Lee Jr., a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program. This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program.”

Lee is being held on a $1,300 cash bond.

