GBHS CEO responds to allegations of misusing funds, euthanizing animals via Facebook video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society has responded to a series of allegations from an animal shelter reform site called No Kill Movement via a Facebook video posted to the GBHS Facebook page.

The No Kill Movement site accused Cornelius of misrepresenting statistics about the shelter, exploiting animals, and misappropriating shelter funds.

The site accuses Cornelius of exaggerating statistics about the Live Release Rate, which is the percentage of animals who leave the shelter alive. One post sited Cornelius’ radio interview on WBHM where she suggested that the LRR was almost 80%. The site alleges that the shelter’s LRR is actually around 58%.

One post accused the CEO of exploiting a number of kittens via video and ordering them to be euthanized immediately after. It also alleges that she uses shelter funds and assets for personal and gain.

Cornelius responded to the allegations in a Facebook video posted on the Greater Birmingham Humane Society page. In the video, Cornelius says she has not used GBHS funds for her own personal use. She also addressed the allegation of ordering a group of kittens to be euthanized. She denied the incident happening and said that she is not qualified to make those decisions at the shelter.

Watch Cornelius’ full response in the video below.

On the CBS42 News App? Click here to watch the video on Facebook.