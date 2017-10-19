How are the cows? 90 rescued from cattle truck crash

Related Coverage Dead Man’s Curve reopened following cattle truck crash

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — After a cattle truck overturned while driving on I-20 W in Birmingham yesterday at the area infamously known as “Dead Man’s Curve,” the cowboys that rescued them have an update on how they’re doing.

CBS 42 spoke to Clint Thursday afternoon, who owns Sadie’s Tack Shack in Jemison.

Clint says they rescued 90 cows from the crash yesterday; we were told by officials on Wednesday there were a total 140 cows inside the truck at the time of the accident.

Of the 90 he rescued, Clint says six died after arriving to his location in Jemison. He explained the cows had been purchased and were being transported west.

Clint tells us the remaining living cows that are with him will stay there until their owners come to claim them.