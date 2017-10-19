List of community storm shelters in Alabama

Below is a working list of community storm shelters in the Central Alabama area. This list is not complete; we are actively working to add more every day.

Want us to add your community’s storm shelter to our list? Email us at webstaff@wiat.com with the location and any other important details.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Adamsville 421 Spring Street – Adamsville 35005 (near the Senior Citizens Center)

Bagley Fire Department 7175 Bankhead Highway – Dora 35062 (residents around the fire department only)

Birmingham Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway – Birmingham, 35214

Birmingham Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street – Birmingham, 35214

Birmingham Smithfield Estates 1707-B Huntington Drive – Birmingham, 35214

Birmingham Oaks Subdivision Lannie Bonner Circle – Edgewater, 35224

Birmingham 4041 Cherry Avenue – Graysville, 35214

Birmingham 4533 Hutson Avenue North – North Smithfield, 35207

Birmingham North Smithfield Manor Lane – North Smithfield, 35207

Brookside 2711 Municipal Lane – Brookside, 35036

Concord 6117 Willow Circle – Concord, 35023

Fultondale 3220 Hubbert Drive, Fultondale, 35068

Fultondale Maple Crest Drive & Walker Chapel Road – Fultondale, 35068

McCalla Tannehill State Park – 12632 Confederate Parkway, 35111

Pleasant Grove 464 7th Avenue – Pleasant Grove, 35127

Trussville 421 Cherokee Drive – Trussville, 35173 (behind building)

Vestavia Hills Vestavia Hills Liberty Park Athletic – 4700 Sicard Hollow Road, 35242 (for park use only)

Warrior Shelter I 309 Trafford Road – Warrior, 35180

SHELBY COUNTY

Columbiana City of Columbiana Storm Shelter – 107 Mildred Street, 35051

Vandiver Vandiver Senior Center – 12177 Hwy 43, 35176

Harpersville Vincent Community Storm Shelter – 5384 Hwy 62, 35078

Montevallo West Shelby Community Shelter – 4175 Hwy 22, 35115

Westover Westover City Community Storm Shelter – 3312 Westover Road, 35147

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa Magnet School – 315 McFarland Blvd E.

Tuscaloosa University Place School – 2000 First Avenue

Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy – 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E.

Tuscaloosa Big Sandy Elementary School – 12058 Upper Hull Road, 35405

Tuscaloosa Holt Elementary School – 1001 Crescent Ridge Rd NE, 35404

Tuscaloosa Salvation Army – 2902 Greensboro Avenue, 35403

Tuscaloosa Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. – 16040 Yellowcreek Road, 35406

Brookwood Behind Brookwood Town Hall – 15689 Highway 216, Brookwood, AL

Brookwood Brookwood High School – 12250 George Richmond Parkway, Brookwood, AL 35444

Buhl Buhl Elementary School – 11968 Buhl School Road, 35446

Coaling Coaling Fire Department – 15150 Highway 11 N.

Coaling Recreation Complex – 11281 Stephens Loop

Coaling Stone Gate Mobile Home Park – 15100 Stone Gate Drive

Coker Next to the Town Hall. – 11549 Eisenhower Drive

Echola Echola Volunteer Fire Department – 17658 Co Rd 21, Gordo, AL

Northport Carroll’s Creek VFD Station No. 1 – 11580 Frank Lary Road, 35475

Northport Sprayberry Center at Lloyd Wood Education Center – 2300 26th Avenue, 35476

Samantha Samantha Volunteer Fire Department. – 13003 Northside Road, Berry, AL 35546

Vance Wallace Tingle Park – 17058 Tingle Tangle Road

Vance High Quality Fuel Gas Station – 18344 Highway 11 N.