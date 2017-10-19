Mobile police officer killed in off-duty car crash overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber confirms that Police Sergeant Jeremy Franks died in an off-duty single-car crash overnight. The crash happened at Tanner Williams and Glen Acres Drive in Mobile County. WKRG News 5 crews found investigators still on the scene just before Noon Thursday. The crash happened sometime before 1:30 AM.

Chief Lawrence Battiste said that Franks was engaged to be married, and had one son. Battiste says Franks was 41 years old, and had been on the department for 19 years.

Director Barber tells News 5 that he personally knows Sergeant Franks. “He was an outstanding officer dedicated to his job. He will be dearly missed. He was just one of the guys you would lean on when something hard had to be done,” Barber told News 5.

Barber says no one witnessed the single vehicle crash, but it was a patrol car that first spotted the wreck.