Perjury trial for Charles Henderson expected to wrap up

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The perjury trial for suspended Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson is expected to wrap up Thursday.

CBS 42 spoke with criminal defense attorney Richard Jaffe, who is not part of the Henderson case, about the possible outcomes of the trial and what they would mean for the District Attorney’s Office.

Jaffe says if Henderson is found not guilty, he would be reinstated to his position as Jefferson County District Attorney. If he is found guilty, Jaffe believes Henderson would appeal the decision.

“If the appeal confirms the jury’s verdict, at that point, then the governor would have to appoint someone,” Jaffe said. “Which could be Danny Carr, the current district attorney, or could be anyone else.”

Jaffe said in the meantime while the trail continues, Danny Carr remains the interim District Attorney.