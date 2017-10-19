Local group works to recreate habitat of special birds by building towers downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving near Jones Valley Teaching Farm in downtown Birmingham, you may see a makeshift chimney on the side of the road. It’s part of an effort by one local group to save the habitat of an urban bird called the chimney swift.

Chimney swifts help control pesky insects like mosquitos.

These birds look like ‘flying cigars’, almost like bats. They aren’t able to perch on things like most birds, so swifts spend almost all of their lifespan in flight. They spend nights roosting on vertical walls, like those inside of a chimney.

Andy Coleman is the Program and Science Director for Birmingham Audubon. She says the birds make stops here during their migration.

“During the fall, we have those that spent their summers north of here, migrate through,” Coleman said. “And they migrate in large numbers, and at night they will roost together – upwards to hundreds of thousands of chimney swifts using one chimney to roost in for the night.”

With redevelopment and renovations of urban areas, chimneys are harder to come by. That’s why the group Birmingham Audubon is raising money to recreate the habitat.

They are raising money to put up towers around the city. Each tower costs around $700. If you would like to donate, visit: https://birminghamaudubon.org/swifts/