If you’re not one for trick-or-treating, stay in this Halloween and spend the night watching one of the scariest horror movies of all time (according to IMDB).

1. The Exorcist

2. The Shining

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

4. Psycho

5. Alien

6. The Thing

7. Rosemary’s Baby

8. Halloween

9. Suspiria

10. Dawn of the Dead

11. Jaws

12. Don’t Look Now

13. Night of the Living Dead

14. the Innocents

15. Carrie

16. An American Werewolf in London

17. The Haunting

18. The Omen

19. Nosferatu

20. Bride of Frankenstein

21. A Nightmare on Elm Street

22. The Blair Witch Project

23. Invasion of the Body Snatchers

24. The Silence of the Lambs

25. The Sixth Sense