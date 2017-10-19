Trick-or-Treat on UA Sorority Row set for Oct. 24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Panhellenic Association will host its annual Trick-or-Treat on Sorority Row for the Tuscaloosa community at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, on The University of Alabama campus. The event continues until candy runs out or 8 p.m.

The event is for children 12 and younger; there is no cost to participate. Costumes are encouraged; masks, however, are not allowed for this family-friendly event.

Children visit the lawns of sorority houses on Magnolia, Colonial, and Judy Bonner drives, where members from the Alabama Panhellenic Association, National Pan-Hellenic Council and the United Greek Council will provide candy to area children.

Sorority Row will be accessible only on foot. No cars, bicycles, skateboards or hover boards are allowed.

To ensure that everyone has an enjoyable experience, no pets, other than service animals, will be allowed. In case of rain or other inclement weather, the event may be canceled.