Trussville mayor to unveil big plans for city’s downtown

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Trussville will unveil the city’s new vision for the downtown area on Thursday.

Right now, the city’s main intersection at Chalkville Road and Main Street are at the center of the city’s downtown area.

Mayor Buddy Choat tells CBS42 downtown will completely change the landscape of the city forever.

The same developers who took the Avondale area to new heights are planning to do the same thing in downtown Trussville.

“They came in and purchased 6 pieces of property downtown and they have a vision. They did a wonderful job in Avondale and what they did there, they’re going to bring not only that but more to Trussville, ours is going to be a little different but we have a plan that they’re very comfortable with,” said Choat.

Several years ago, the city put together a team to come up with a vision for the area.

On Thursday, years of hard work will finally pay off when the community will get a glimpse into those plans.

“It’s going to look totally different, it’s going to be the look of Trussville not only now but in the future and I think what it’ll do is it’ll make our community attractive to businesses and people to want to relocate out here.”

Choat says the community will understand what downtown will look like this time next year.