10 elementary students in Texas school had mouths duct taped by substitute

Maxdale Elementary School in Killeen (KWKT Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — Killeen ISD has confirmed that a substitute female teacher was removed from a Maxdale Elementary School fifth grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.

A statement issued by the district said three other students put duct tape over their own mouths after it happened.

As soon as it was learned about the incident, all 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation and any necessary treatment.

All 13 students were well and continued their classes afterwards.

The statement said that Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and that the district will work closely in support of any additional investigation by law enforcement as needed.

“The leadership of Maxdale Elementary School and Killeen ISD are deeply saddened by this event,” the school district said.

“The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day.”

