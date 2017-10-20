3 arrested after shooting following white nationalist speech

By Published:
This photo provided by the Alachua County Sheriffs Office shows Colton Fears. Police say three men, Fears, William Fears and Tyler Tenbrink were arrested after a shot was fired after an argument with a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the University of Florida in Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release Friday, Oct. 20, the three men were arrested on charges of attempted homicide. (Alachua County Sheriffs Office via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say three men were arrested after a shot was fired at a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink, 30-year-old William Fears and 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges.

Police say the three were in a vehicle Thursday after Spencer’s speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people at a bus stop.

Police say Tenbrink showed a handgun while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot.

He fired a single shot, police say, missing the group and striking a nearby building.

Police say two of the three have connections to “extremist groups.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s