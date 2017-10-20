Alabama’s unemployment rate falls to lowest in history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in almost 10 years.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 3.8%, which is well under September 2016’s rate of 6.0%. The last time the unemployment rate has been as low as 3.8% was in April of 2007.

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the past six months to bring Alabama’s unemployment rate down, and today’s news shows that our efforts are paying off,” Governor Ivey said. “This is truly an historic day, as we announce that Alabama’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been. When it comes to job creation, we are doing the right thing and momentum is on our side in Alabama. But, we won’t let up and we will continue recruiting new businesses and encouraging existing firms to expand. We can’t and won’t slow down just because we’ve reached this milestone.”

Some of the counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County (2.4%), Marshall County (2.8%), Cullman County (2.8%), and Madison, Lee, and Elmore Counties (2.9%). Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County (8.9%), Clarke County (6.7%), and Dallas County (6.3%).