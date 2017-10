BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place at a Taco Bell, according to Sgt. Shelton with the department.

Shelton told CBS42 that a male was shot in the back at the restaurant located on the 2300 block of Bessemer Road. At this time, the severity of his injuries is unknown.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.