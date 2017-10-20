Brent Police search for 2 masked men suspected of breaking into Walmart

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — Brent Police are searching for two men who they believe broke into a Walmart.

According to police, two men wearing ski masks broke into the Walmart through the garden center around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The suspects then fled the scene.

Several units are on the scene. Officers also have K9 officers on the scene to help track the suspects.

Officers are speaking with the store manager to review any possible surveillance video.

