Family of teen injured in hit-and-run on Highway 79 near Pinson wants justice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — 18-year-old Alex Needham was walking on Highway 79 near Pinson Wednesday night when he was struck and left for dead by a vehicle.

Needham broke his leg and has injuries to his face. His family is hopeful someone will come forward with information about the crime.

Needham’s mom tells CBS 42 reporter Michael Clark that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Clark has calls into the Sheriff’s Office, and we are waiting to hear back at this time.

Tune into the CBS 42 News at 5 to hear from Needham’s mother and learn what investigators have to say about the incident.

Family says @JeffCoSheriff is looking into what happened. We are waiting on info from investigators @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/uqpmBIAU8t — Michael Clark (@mclarkreports) October 20, 2017