Father of 4 killed after rock thrown from overpass smashes through car windshield

By Published:
Graphic from CNN video, Crime Stoppers images.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WIAT) — Michigan authorities are asking for help from the public to find out who threw a rock from a highway overpass that smashed a car window and killed a 32-year-old man.

Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger inside the car that was struck Wednesday night on I-75 in Genesee County’s Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit. White’s mother says he was a father of four, and that his youngest is 5 years old.

Several other vehicles were hit with large rocks or chunks of concrete, and the sheriff’s office believes a group of people may be responsible. Investigators say they think the rocks may have been taken from another location.

The local Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with information to come forward; a $2,500 reward is being offered.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are asking for tips in the death of Kenneth White. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report

 

