Father of 4 killed after rock thrown from overpass smashes through car windshield

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WIAT) — Michigan authorities are asking for help from the public to find out who threw a rock from a highway overpass that smashed a car window and killed a 32-year-old man.

Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger inside the car that was struck Wednesday night on I-75 in Genesee County’s Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit. White’s mother says he was a father of four, and that his youngest is 5 years old.

Several other vehicles were hit with large rocks or chunks of concrete, and the sheriff’s office believes a group of people may be responsible. Investigators say they think the rocks may have been taken from another location.

The local Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with information to come forward; a $2,500 reward is being offered.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report