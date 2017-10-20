Grace House Ministries hosting annual Pumpkin Festival Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, your family is invited to enjoy some family fun to benefit a good cause. Grace House Ministries is hosting its fourth annual Pumpkin Fest.

The Grace House Junior Board is holding the event. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating station. There’s also trick or treating, face painting, inflatable fun, and an exotic animal show. You’ll find food from several Birmingham food trucks, an appearance by the Chick-fil-A cow and a fall-themed family photobooth.

Admission is free for adults and $5 for children. Admission includes a pumpkin for the child while supplies last. The Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Homewood Central Park. Don’t forget to wear your costume!

Proceeds from the event benefit Grace House Ministries. The non-profit provides a home for up to 28 girls in foster care, plus educate and services that extend beyond high school.

For more information about the event, click here. You can find out more about Grace House by clicking here. You can also check them out on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.