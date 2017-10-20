Happy Halloween: Fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and more spooky events in Central Alabama

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — CBS 42 has put together a list of as many Fall Festivals, Trunk-or-Treats and other spooky and/or fun events in Central Alabama ahead of Halloween that we could find! We’ve tried to divide the events up into counties for easy searching.

If you’d like your event to be included in this list, email webstaff@wiat.com with the subject line – “Halloween events.”

Blount County

Monsters on Main on Monday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Click here for details

Etowah County

Centre, AL: Trunk-or-Treat at Huddle House, Oct. 31 from 5-9 p.m.

Southside, AL: Fall Festival at Lakeview Baptist Church, Oct. 29 3 p.m.

Gadsden, AL: Trunk-or-Treat at Whorton Bend Baptist Church, Oct. 28 6-8 p.m.

Gadsden, AL: Fall Festival at Carnes Baptist Church, Oct. 21 from 3-5 p.m.

Gadsden, AL: Kids Costume Halloween Party at the American Legion Post 5, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Gadsden, AL: Light the Night at The Tabernacle Church, Oct. 28 6-8 p.m.

Rainbow City, AL: Trunk-R-Treat at Christ Central Church, 6 p.m.

Rainbow City, AL: Fall Festival at Christ Central Church, Saturday Oct. 21 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shelby County

Boopalooza in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Chelsea, Oct. 28 4-7 p.m. Click here for details

Dunnavant, AL – Fall Festival at the Dunnavant Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Calera, AL – Harvest Fest at Church from Church on the Rock at Calera High School Parking lot on Oct. 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Chelsea Park Elementary PTO Fall Festival Friday, 10/20 5:30-8:30pm

CrossBridge Church of Christ Fall Festival Sunday, 10/22 4-7pm.

Harpersville United Methodist Trunk or Treat 10/28 5-7pm

Asbury UMC 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Oct 29 Visit asburyonline.org for more information

One Big Party at Christian Life Church on Valleydale Road, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Montevallo Ghost Walk, hosted by the University of Montevallo on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. Click here for details

Helena Fall Festival at Joe Tucker Park, Saturday Oct. 28 from 1 – 4 p.m. Click here for details

Two by Two Rescue’s Barktoberfest 2017 at the Helena Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for details

Alabaster’s 9th Annual Fall Fest on Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for details

Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest on Oct. 28 at Blue Water Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for details

Trunk or Treat at LakeHills Church in Calera on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Click here for details

Trunk or Treat at Harpersville United Methodist Church on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Click here for details

Jefferson County

Hoover – Allergy-Friendly Fall Festival at Consider It Joy Baking on Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Halloween Carnival at Bluff Park UMC on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. Click here for details

Halloween Street Party! hosted by Leeds Jane Culbreth Library on Monday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Click here for details

Boo Bash 4 Bridges at Children’s of Alabama – Bradley Lecture CEnter on Saturday, Oct. 28 from, 6-8:30 p.m. Click here for details

Stranger Things Party! at Black Market Bar & Grill 5 Points South in Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for details

Trunk or Treat 2017 at Gardendale Baptist Tabernacle on Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m. Click here for details

Halloween Scantron 5000 Trivia at Saturn Birmingham on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Click here for details

Oasis of Praise Fall Festival on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. Click here for details

I Cast a Spell on You: Hocus Pocus for Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 30 from 7-11 p.m. Click here for details

Magic City Witches Ball at Workplay hosted by Books, Beans and Candles MS on Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for tickets and details

The Rocky Horror Masquerade Ball at the Alabama Theatre on Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click here for tickets and details

Lakeview Halloween Horror Crawl at Tin Roof Birmingham on Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. Click here for details and tickets

Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-31, click here for details and tickets

Peaches & Scream at Roots & Revelry on Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for details and tickets

Gardendale Harvest Market on Oct. 29 from 2 – 7 p.m. Click here for details

1st Annual Hallowood Party at Red Hills Brewing Company on Saturday Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Click here for details

Puppaween at Dog Days of Birmingham on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Click here for details

Fall Festival at First Baptist Church Alabaster – Wednesday Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for details

St. Clair County

Riverside Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. Click here for details

MJ Mini Glow Golf Halloween Part and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until Midnight. Click here for details

City of Margaret Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. Click here for details

Treets on Main on Main Street in Springville, AL – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Click here for details

Trunk-R-Treat 2017 at Victory Church in Pell City on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Click here for details

Northside’s Spook-Tacular Trunk or Treat & Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Click here for details

Talladega County

Haunted Trail Ride/National Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. Click here for details

Tuscaloosa County

Tech-or-Treat on Oct. 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Gateway, hosted by City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa Gateway. Click here for details

Halloween Festival and Camper Sponsored Trick or Treat at Tannehill on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for details

Monkey Joe’s Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for details

Walker County

Oakman – Oakman’s Trunk or Treat Block Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. Click here for details

Cordona Halloween Water Balloon War 2017 – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cordova City Hall. Click here for details