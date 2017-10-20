History behind Tennessee, Alabama rivalry

By Published:
Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) catches a pass as he comes down on top of Tennessee defensive back Brian Randolph (37) and defensive back Justin Martin (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 19-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.  (WIAT)– The year 1965- that’s when Alabama won the National Championship but tied Tennessee. And while it hasn’t been much of a competition between the two teams in the last decade (under Nick Saban the Tide is 10-0 against Tennessee), the two teams have a long history.

This Saturday will mark 100 years of the two teams playing each other. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it on CBS 42.

Back in the 1950’s, Alabama had a streak of losing to Tennessee. Then came Coach Bryant. And then there’s trainer Jim Goostree- the man behind the cigar tradition. “Goostree got out a bunch of cigars out of a box, got up onto a box, danced a little jig and smoked a cigar. And since then, it’s been a tradition. And Tennessee does it too. Whoever wins, they are going to smoke a cigar, ” said Taylor Watson, curator at Paul W. Bryant Museum.

