History behind Tennessee, Alabama rivalry

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– The year 1965- that’s when Alabama won the National Championship but tied Tennessee. And while it hasn’t been much of a competition between the two teams in the last decade (under Nick Saban the Tide is 10-0 against Tennessee), the two teams have a long history.

This Saturday will mark 100 years of the two teams playing each other. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it on CBS 42.

Back in the 1950’s, Alabama had a streak of losing to Tennessee. Then came Coach Bryant. And then there’s trainer Jim Goostree- the man behind the cigar tradition. “Goostree got out a bunch of cigars out of a box, got up onto a box, danced a little jig and smoked a cigar. And since then, it’s been a tradition. And Tennessee does it too. Whoever wins, they are going to smoke a cigar, ” said Taylor Watson, curator at Paul W. Bryant Museum.