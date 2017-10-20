M-POWER Ministries hosting 7th Annual Taste of the Magic City October 26th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Later this month, M-POWER Ministries will host its 7th Annual Taste of the Magic City, presented by Brookwood Baptist Health and ProAssurance.

The culinary event showcases the best of the Birmingham food scene, giving residents a chance to taste some delicious bites and a chance to learn about the work M-POWER does in the city. Over 25 restaurants and vendors are expected to take part in this year’s event alongside live music and beverage tastings.

This year’s event is being held at MAKEbhm on 3rd Avenue South. The space features local artisans who will be selling their work just in time for the holidays. A portion of those sales will also go to M-POWER Ministries.

M-POWER engages with the people of Birmingham while providing paths out of poverty. The ministry provides educational resources, like a pre-GED program and a Literacy Center, for the poor in the Magic City to obtain and retain employment. M-POWER also provides free healthcare for those without access to insurance and regular care.

The Taste of the Magic City will be held Thursday, October 26th from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here. They’re $35 online and at the door. You can find out more about M-POWER Ministries by clicking here or following them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.