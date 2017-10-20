Trio of Center Point teens arrested after allegedly robbing a maintenance worker at gunpoint

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two 15 year olds and a 16 year old are facing charges after they were arrested Thursday afternoon for the robbery of a maintenance worker, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded just before 1 p.m. Thursday to a robbery of a person at a house in the 400 block of 15th Terrace NW in Center Point. The robbery victim reported he had been working at a house when three teens came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his money. After he handed over his money, the teens reportedly went through his truck before fleeing on foot.

A description of the suspects was given to deputies in the area; they were found walking near 13th Terrace NW and 2nd Street NW. One was reportedly found with the stolen money and hand guns.

The trio were positively identified as the suspects who committed the robbery; all three were from Center Point. The two 15 year olds were taken to Juvenile Detention pending formal charges of Robbery 1st Degree and Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle. The 16 year old was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to wait on formal charges of Robbery 1st Degree and Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle.

The names of the teens are being withheld pending formal changes.