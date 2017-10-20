Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspect after church burglary

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly caught on camera burglarizing a church, according to a release from the department.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to a burglary in the 9700 block of Old Greensboro Road on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the complainant at Englewood Baptist Church who told them that when he arrived at the church, the alarm was going off.

Officers checked the building and found that an office door had been forced open, and that a suspect had been captured by video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

