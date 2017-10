BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a Birmingham MAX bus is under investigation Friday morning after it rolled down Medical Center Drive.

BJCTA Director of Communications Ronda Robinson told CBS 42 the bus was unoccupied when it rolled down Medical Center Drive before stopping in front of the employee parking deck. No passengers were on board, and neither was the bus driver.

No pedestrians or vehicles were damaged in the accident, which happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday morning.