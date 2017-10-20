What’s next after former Jefferson County DA Charles Henderson is convicted of perjury?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Suspended Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Henderson has been found guilty of perjury.

After about 5 hours of deliberation, the jury issued their verdict on Friday. That means Henderson loses his elected position and could face up to 10 years in prison.

“Anybody in this set of circumstances, no matter the charge, when you get that verdict you know–it’s devastating,” said Jim Parkman, part of the defense team. “Especially for him [Henderson] in this case, because of what it affects with regard to the verdict.”

About an hour later, Danny Carr–who has been serving as District Attorney pro-tem since Henderson’s indictment in January–was sworn in as interim District Attorney.

“The Governor wants to take some time before making a decision on the new District Attorney for Jefferson County,” explained presiding judge Joseph Boohaker. “We’re trying to find a way for an interim District Attorney to be appointed until she makes her decision.”

Boohaker points to Alabama Code Section 12-17-186 for the answer.

“We will have continuity in the office of District Attorney,” he said. “Even though we had this conviction happen today, Mr. Carr has served and will continue to serve as interim DA until the governor appoints.”

The case revolved around Henderson’s testimony in a couple’s divorce proceedings, prior to his election. He served as guardian ad litem to the couple’s child. According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, “the testimony involved questions about an undisclosed relationship Henderson developed with the child’s mother prior to his appointment. He was asked whether he had spent the night with the woman, which he denied. The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence that indicated he had in fact spent the night with the woman, to whom he now is married.”

“It’s so important that people who testify at trials and other legal proceedings in the state of Alabama do so truthfully,” said Matt Hart of the prosecution. “Especially in family court, but really in all of our courts.”

Hart said the prosecution is very pleased with the jury’s verdict.

As for Henderson, he will be sentenced in the coming weeks. “Jim Parkman I and respect the jury, respect the process greatly,” explained Joe Espy of the defense team. “We’ve certainly got a right to disagree with them. It looked like, to us, with the tears falling from that jury that there were several–if not a bunch of people on there–that maybe gave up. But at the end, they did what they did, and we respect it.”

Espy said that they have not made any decisions about an appeal. “Mr. Henderson has gone to be with his family,” he said. “We’re going to look at it–think about it this weekend.”