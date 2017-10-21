Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers – live score updates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tennessee Volunteers have made their way to Tuscaloosa for a mid-season contest with more than a victory on the line.

Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones and his team enter the game with a 3-3 record, and there are whispers of his job being in jeopardy.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 41-9 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, and are undefeated this season.

Follow this page for a running log of the game.

Q1:

(8:21) Bo Scarborough runs for a 1-yard touchdown. Bama leads 7-0.

Q2:

(4:48) Bo Scarborough runs punches it in again from a yard out to increase Bama’s lead. Tide up 14-0.

